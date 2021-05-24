Bergeron scored a pair of goals on four shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Capitals in Game 5.
Bergeron scored one goal in each of the second and third periods to help the Bruins complete a 4-1 series win over the Capitals. The 35-year-old center racked up four points, 21 shots on net, seven hits and six blocked shots during the five-game series.
