Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Suiting up Saturday
Bergeron (lower body) will be in the lineup Saturday against the Maple Leafs.
Bergeron's injury wasn't significant enough to keep him out of game action. Expect him to center Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak as usual on one of the league's most formidable top lines.
