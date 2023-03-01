Bergeron earned two assists and added three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Bergeron won a faceoff to help out on Dmitry Orlov's second goal of the game. In overtime, Brad Marchand passed from behind the net to Bergeron, who fed Charlie McAvoy for the game-winner with less than five seconds left. Over his last seven contests, Bergeron has three goals and five helpers. He's up to 46 points, 194 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating through 60 outings this season.