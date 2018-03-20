Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Surfaces on IR
Bergeron (foot) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The four-time Selke Trophy winner is said to be making progress, but Bergeron will not play Wednesday against the Blues. He's already missed the past 11 contests for a Bruins squad that's pretty much a lock to make the playoffs.
