Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Surfaces on IR

Bergeron (foot) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The four-time Selke Trophy winner is said to be making progress, but Bergeron will not play Wednesday against the Blues. He's already missed the past 11 contests for a Bruins squad that's pretty much a lock to make the playoffs.

