Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Surgery unncessary
Bergeron (groin) will avoid undergoing offseason surgery, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic Boston reports.
A groin issue that occurred initially in October returned during the playoffs and there was initially questions whether or not a procedure would be required. That riddle has been solved and it now becomes a question of how long his rest and recovery will be. There's no indication at this point that the veteran pivot is in danger of missing time to begin the 2018-19 regular season, but more information on his status should surface when training camp starts up.
