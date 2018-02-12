Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tacks on two more points

Bergeron scored his 25th goal of the season and had a helper in Sunday's win over New Jersey.

Bergeron's fantastic season continues, as the two-way center now has nine goals and 16 points in his last 12 games. He's a point-per-game player through 49 games this season and is sporting an excellent plus-24 rating. He scores in all situations, shoots often and delivers in the clutch, making him one of the best well-rounded fantasy assets in the game. With Boston continuing to pile up victories, Bergeron is simply an automatic roll every game.