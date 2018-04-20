Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Takes the ice Friday

Bergeron (upper body) skated Friday.

Per coach Bruce Cassidy, the Bruins aren't ruling Bergeron out for Saturday's Game 5 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Maple Leafs. "Will see how he is tomorrow," Cassidy noted Friday. With that, we'll continue to consider Bergeron day-to-day. If he's unable to suit up Saturday night, Riley Nash would be set to continue to fill in for Bergeron on Boston's top line.