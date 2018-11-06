Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tallies a power-play assist
Bergeron assisted on David Pastrnak's power-play goal early in the first period of an eventual 2-1 win over the Stars on Monday.
Bergeron also added five shots, two hits and a block in the game as he continues to be the Bruins' best player. With 20 points in 14 games, he is currently tied for fourth in the league in points with Evgeni Malkin.
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tallies three helpers•
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Four shots in loss•
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three points in win•
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Goal and assist in loss•
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three more points Saturday•
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nightmare for goalies early on•
