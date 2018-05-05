Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tallies pair of goals
Bergeron was all over the ice, scoring twice and recording seven shots on goal during a 4-3 loss to the Lightning on Friday. The Lightning lead the second-round series 3-1.
When the top line has been firing on all cylinders for the Bruins this postseason, they've won, but that wasn't the case Friday. The No. 1 Bruins line scored three times and accounted for five points, and yet, the Lightning won 4-3. Bergeron now has six goals and 15 points in 10 playoff games, but he'll likely need to add to that in Game 5 if the Bruins are going to extend their season.
