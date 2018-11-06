Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tallies power-play assist

Bergeron assisted on David Pastrnak's power-play goal early in the first period of an eventual 2-1 win over the Stars on Monday.

Bergeron also added five shots, two hits and a block in the game as he continues to be the Bruins' best player. With 20 points in 14 games, he is currently tied for fourth in the league in points with Evgeni Malkin.

More News
Our Latest Stories