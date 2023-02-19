Bergeron scored his 20th goal of the season in a 6-2 win over the Islanders on Saturday.
It was his 10th consecutive 20-goal season and 14th of his 19-season career. Bergeron now has points in two straight (two goals, one assist) after going six games without a point. Overall, he has 41 points in 55 games.
