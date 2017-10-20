Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Terrorizes Canucks in season debut
Bergeron netted a power-play goal and added three assists in his season debut Thursday against Vancouver.
Welcome back. The veteran didn't look at all out of place after returning from a lower-body injury, firing a team-high six shots on goal and leading the Bruins to their third win of the season. He resumed his spot on the top line centering Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork and played on the first power-play unit. Bergeron is one of the more reliable fantasy player in the game when he's healthy, so make sure you get him in your lineup.
