Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three-point effort Saturday

Bergeron scored a goal and two assists, with one of each coming on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

The veteran center hadn't recorded a multi-point game since Dec. 27, but Bergeron was a magnet for the puck in this afternoon affair. He now has 23 goals and 46 points through 47 games, and he may only need to stay healthy to record his first career 80-point campaign.