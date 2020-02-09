Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three-point effort Saturday
Bergeron scored a goal and two assists, with one of each coming on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
The veteran center hadn't recorded a multi-point game since Dec. 27, but Bergeron was a magnet for the puck in this afternoon affair. He now has 23 goals and 46 points through 47 games, and he may only need to stay healthy to record his first career 80-point campaign.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sets up goal in win•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Strikes early in eventual loss•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Seventh straight 20-goal season•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Yet another game-winner•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Strikes for game-winner•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tickles twine twice once again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.