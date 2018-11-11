Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three-point performance in win over Leafs
Bergeron scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
One of the helpers came with the man advantage, and the 33-year-old also chipped in four shots, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. The Bruins' top line of Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand combined for four goals and nine points on the night, and Bergeron's nine goals and 24 points through 16 games has him on pace to shatter the career-high 73 points he racked up as a rookie back in 2005-06.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Pots goal in blowout loss•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tallies power-play assist•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tallies three helpers•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Four shots in loss•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three points in win•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Goal and assist in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...