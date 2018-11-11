Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three-point performance in win over Leafs

Bergeron scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

One of the helpers came with the man advantage, and the 33-year-old also chipped in four shots, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. The Bruins' top line of Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand combined for four goals and nine points on the night, and Bergeron's nine goals and 24 points through 16 games has him on pace to shatter the career-high 73 points he racked up as a rookie back in 2005-06.