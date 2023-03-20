Bergeron scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 7-0 win over Buffalo.

The veteran center beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen just 15 seconds into the game, and it wound up being all the offense Jeremy Swayman would need in the other crease. Bergeron has five points in the last two games, and over the last 16 contests he's racked up eight goals and 16 points. His game-winner Sunday was also his seventh of the season, tying his career high.