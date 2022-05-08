Bergeron had a goal and two assists in Sunday's 5-2 Game 4 win over the Hurricanes.

One of the assists came on the power play. Bergeron also earned his team a four-minute power play when he took a high stick in the final minute of the second period. He was cut on the play but got fixed up in the locker room and came right back onto the ice for the third. Bergeron has three goals and three assists in the last three games after being blanked in Game 1.