Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three points in win

Bergeron scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.

Bergeron hadn't registered a point in Boston's two previous contests but was able to tally three versus Ottawa. With 16 markers on the season, he is tied with Auston Matthews and Mikko Rantanen for the league lead and remains one of the hottest players in the NHL.

