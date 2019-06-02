Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three power-play points
Bergeron scored a goal and assisted on two others in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.
Bergeron opened the scoring halfway through the first period before setting up David Pastrnak and Torey Krug for second-period tallies. All of Bergeron's points came on the man advantage. The star center is up to nine goals and seven helpers in 20 postseason games, with 10 of his 16 points coming on the power play.
More News
