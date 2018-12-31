Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Throws five shots on net

Bergeron was held off the scoresheet after recording five shots on goal during a 3-2 overtime win against the Sabres on Saturday.

Bergeron now has back-to-back games with five shots on goal as the center has wasted no time getting back into his offensive groove. Despite missing time with a rib injury, he is still well over a point-per-game pace with 31 points in 23 games

