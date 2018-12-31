Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Throws five shots on net
Bergeron was held off the scoresheet after recording five shots on goal during a 3-2 overtime win against the Sabres on Saturday.
Bergeron now has back-to-back games with five shots on goal as the center has wasted no time getting back into his offensive groove. Despite missing time with a rib injury, he is still well over a point-per-game pace with 31 points in 23 games
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Huge return from IR•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Officially activated from IR•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Ready to go, pending IR activation•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time decision•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could play as soon as Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: May debut this weekend•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...