Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tickles twine twice once again

Bergeron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.

His goal late in the first period held up as the winner, and the 34-year-old center lit the lamp again in the second. The Bruins' lethal top line dominated the contest -- other than David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Bergeron, only two other Bruins even got onto the scoresheet -- and Bergeron has been leading the charge lately, scoring six goals in the last three games.