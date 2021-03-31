Bergeron had a power-play assist and eight shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Devils.
Bergeron has just three assists without a goal over the past eight games, but it feels like he's on the verge of a breakout performance after tying his season high in shots in this one. With Brad Marchand (COVID-19 protocol) back alongside Bergeron and David Pastrnak, look for the perfection line to get back to its productive ways moving forward.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Pair of games postponed•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Two points in easy win•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Two points against Caps•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Records helper in win•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Just not slowing down•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Helps out in overtime•