Bergeron had a power-play assist and eight shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Devils.

Bergeron has just three assists without a goal over the past eight games, but it feels like he's on the verge of a breakout performance after tying his season high in shots in this one. With Brad Marchand (COVID-19 protocol) back alongside Bergeron and David Pastrnak, look for the perfection line to get back to its productive ways moving forward.