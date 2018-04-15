Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Toys with Leafs like cats taunt prey

Bergeron delivered a four-assist night Saturday in Boston's dominating 7-3 win over Toronto in Game 2.

He and linemates David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand toyed with the Buds like cats taunt their prey. Bergeron is the best face-off man in the NHL and maybTouse even the best two-way pivot, too.

