Bergeron notched a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
Bergeron helped out his linemates on the first and last goals of the game. Brad Marchand opened the scoring and David Pastrnak wrapped things up. This was Bergeron's first multi-point effort since Dec. 19 -- he had three goals and an assist in the seven games in the interim. The 37-year-old center is up to 15 tallies, 17 helpers, 136 shots on net, 38 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 39 appearances.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Pots winner in NJ•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Explodes for four points•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Deposits 10th goal•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Hands out milestone helper•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Secures 1,000th career point•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nets special team tally•