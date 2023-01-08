Bergeron notched a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Bergeron helped out his linemates on the first and last goals of the game. Brad Marchand opened the scoring and David Pastrnak wrapped things up. This was Bergeron's first multi-point effort since Dec. 19 -- he had three goals and an assist in the seven games in the interim. The 37-year-old center is up to 15 tallies, 17 helpers, 136 shots on net, 38 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 39 appearances.