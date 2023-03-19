Bergeron scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

The 37-year-old had gone three straight games without getting onto the scoresheet -- just the third time all season he's had a drought that long -- but Bergeron got back into the swing of things Saturday. Over the last 15 contests, he's collected seven goals and 13 points, and his third-period tally gave him 25 on the season -- the eighth time in his career he's reached that mark.