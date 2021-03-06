Bergeron scored a goal on three shots and added an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

He assisted on Brad Marchand's first-period tally before potting his own in the second, matching his scoring total from the prior six games. Bergeron hasn't matched the pace of linemates David Pastrnak or Brad Marchand so far, but he still has an impressive nine goals and 22 points through 21 contests.