Bergeron scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist at even strength in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Both of Bergeron's points came in the first period, as he helped David Pastrnak open the scoring then doubled Boston's lead by finishing off a shorthanded 2-on-1 with Brad Marchand. Bergeron's now at a point-per-game pace through 24, and he continues to deliver in all situations. Of the veteran center's 10 goals, four have come on the power play, four at even strength and two shorthanded.