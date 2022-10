Bergeron scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

He scored his second goal of the season midway through the second period, then helped set up David Pastrnak for his second tally in the third. Bergeron is off to a quick start to the campaign with two goals and three points through three games, but the 37-year-old hasn't maintained a point-a-game pace over a full season since 2018-19.