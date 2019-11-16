Play

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Unable to play Saturday

Bergeron (lower body) won't suit up in Saturday's home game against the Capitals, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Bergeron is a surprise addition to the Bruins' walking wounded, and coach Bruce Cassidy reiterated he likely would've played if it wasn't the second game in as many nights. The 34-year-old pivot will miss his first contest of the year, and it's unsettled who will fill in on the top line flanked by Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

More News
Our Latest Stories