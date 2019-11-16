Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Unable to play Saturday
Bergeron (lower body) won't suit up in Saturday's home game against the Capitals, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Bergeron is a surprise addition to the Bruins' walking wounded, and coach Bruce Cassidy reiterated he likely would've played if it wasn't the second game in as many nights. The 34-year-old pivot will miss his first contest of the year, and it's unsettled who will fill in on the top line flanked by Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.
