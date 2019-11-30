Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Unable to play Sunday

Bergeron (lower body) is ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Canadiens, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

This injury continues to linger, as Bergeron will sit out for the sixth time in eight games. When he's in the lineup, he's dynamite with seven assists in his last four outings, but it appears the Bruins want Bergeron to get fully healthy before returning. Expect David Krejci to continue centering the top line.