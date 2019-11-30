Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Unable to play Sunday
Bergeron (lower body) is ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Canadiens, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
This injury continues to linger, as Bergeron will sit out for the sixth time in eight games. When he's in the lineup, he's dynamite with seven assists in his last four outings, but it appears the Bruins want Bergeron to get fully healthy before returning. Expect David Krejci to continue centering the top line.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Not ready to return•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Will miss next two games•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Playmaking powerhouse•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Won't play against Devils•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.