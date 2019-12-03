Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Unable to play Tuesday
Bergeron (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Bergeron will miss his fifth straight game, allowing David Krejci to remain as the top-line center. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Bergeron has been skating before practices and may be ready by the weekend.
