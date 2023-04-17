Bergeron (upper body) will not suit up for Game 1 against the Panthers on Monday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Bergeron missed four of the last 10 games of the regular season and tallied just one point in his six appearances during that stretch. The veteran center is also dealing with an illness. An update on his status should be available before Game 2 on Wednesday.
