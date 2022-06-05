Bergeron underwent elbow surgery May 31 and is expected to recover in around 10 weeks, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
It was also reported that Bergeron hasn't made a decision regarding next season. The veteran center won his fifth Selke Trophy on Sunday and has played 18 years in the NHL. He's expected to be healthy for training camp if he does sign with Boston or another team this offseason.
