Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Unfit for opener
Bergeron (lower body) was ruled out of Thursday's season opener against Nashville.
The reigning and four-time Selke Trophy winner recently hasn't indicated the nature of his current injury, though he clarified that it is unrelated to the hernia issue he had surgically repaired this offseason. Bergeron's next chance to play will come Monday against Colorado, but in his absence, the speedy Ryan Spooner will be flanked by Bergeron's usual linemates Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork on the team's top unit.
