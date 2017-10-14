Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Unlikely to play Saturday
Though coach Bruce Cassidy did not totally rule out Bergeron (lower body) for Saturday's game against Arizona, he acknowledged that it "doesn't look like (the center will) be in," Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
While Bergeron did not participate in practice on Friday, he was able to get some skating in, which is a step in the right direction for the B's stellar two-way pivot. In Bergeron's expected absence Saturday, look for Riley Nash to continue to work in a top-six role, centering Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.
