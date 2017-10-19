Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Will make season debut Thursday

Bergeron (lower body) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll make his season debut Thursday against the Canucks.

Bergeron missed the first five games of the 2017-18 campaign due to a lower-body injury, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on in Thursday's contest. However, the 32-year-old pivot's owners shouldn't hesitate to slot him into their lineups, as he'll be occupying his usual role against the Canucks, centering the Bruins' top line and first power-play unit. He'll look to pick up his first point of the campaign against a somewhat stingy Vancouver team that's only allowing 2.60 goals per game this season, ninth in the NHL.

