Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Will miss Game 4

Bergeron (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's Game 4 against Toronto.

This news comes as a complete surprise, as there was no indication that Bergeron was dealing with an injury until he didn't take the ice for pregame warmups. It's a huge loss for the Bruins and a huge break for the Maple Leafs, as Bergeron's been fantastic this series, racking up five assists through the first three games. The 32-year-old pivot is considered day-to-day, so there's a chance he'll only be forced to miss one game due to his mysterious upper-body malady, but Boston likely won't release another update on his status until Saturday's morning skate.