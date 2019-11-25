Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Will miss next two games

Bergeron won't travel with the Bruins for their upcoming two-game road trip.

Bergeron continues to be bothered by the same lower-body issue that caused him to miss two games earlier in November. Despite the lingering issue, the center put up five points (all assists) in his previous two contests. If he is cleared to play against the Ranger on Friday, the Quebec native figures to immediately slot back into the first line and No. 1 power-play unit. In the meantime, David Krejci will jump up to play with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.