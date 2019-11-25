Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Will miss next two games
Bergeron won't travel with the Bruins for their upcoming two-game road trip.
Bergeron continues to be bothered by the same lower-body issue that caused him to miss two games earlier in November. Despite the lingering issue, the center put up five points (all assists) in his previous two contests. If he is cleared to play against the Ranger on Friday, the Quebec native figures to immediately slot back into the first line and No. 1 power-play unit. In the meantime, David Krejci will jump up to play with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Playmaking powerhouse•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Won't play against Devils•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Unable to play Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nabs assist in rough collapse•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.