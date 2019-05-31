Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Will play Saturday

Bergeron will be in the lineup for Game 3 against St. Louis on Saturday after missing Friday's practice session.

Bergeron's absence was classified as a maintenance day, but at this point in the season, it could be anything from a stubbed toe to a broken bone and coach Bruce Cassidy wouldn't provide much detail. The key for fantasy owners is Bergeron will play and should be in his normal top-line spot and on the No. 1 power play. The center racked up eight goals and five helpers in the first three round of the postseason, but has yet to write his name on the scoresheet in the Stanley Cup Finals.