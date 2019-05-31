Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Will play Saturday
Bergeron will be in the lineup for Game 3 against St. Louis on Saturday after missing Friday's practice session.
Bergeron's absence was classified as a maintenance day, but at this point in the season, it could be anything from a stubbed toe to a broken bone and coach Bruce Cassidy wouldn't provide much detail. The key for fantasy owners is Bergeron will play and should be in his normal top-line spot and on the No. 1 power play. The center racked up eight goals and five helpers in the first three round of the postseason, but has yet to write his name on the scoresheet in the Stanley Cup Finals.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three points in series clincher•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Power-play finisher•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Power-play machine•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nabs assist in win•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nets yet another power-play snipe•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Pots power-play goal in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...