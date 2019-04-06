Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Will sit finale

Bergeron will skip Saturday's regular-season finale against the Lightning.

Bergeron should rejoin the mix for Game 1 of the playoffs, but he will sit out the regular-season finale to rest up. As a result, the veteran closes out the 2018-19 campaign with a career-best 79 points and tied a career high with 32 goals.

