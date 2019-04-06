Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Will sit finale
Bergeron will skip Saturday's regular-season finale against the Lightning.
Bergeron should rejoin the mix for Game 1 of the playoffs, but he will sit out the regular-season finale to rest up. As a result, the veteran closes out the 2018-19 campaign with a career-best 79 points and tied a career high with 32 goals.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Good to go•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Practices Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Offers shorthanded helper•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Scorching in last six•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Goal streak at four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...