Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Won't be held off scoresheet
Bergeron broke his mini two-game point drought with an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Two games may not seem like much of a "drought," but when you haven't gone three games without scoring all year it will certainly feel like it. Bergeron now has 57 points in 47 games, the tenth highest points-per-game ratio in the league.
