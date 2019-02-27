Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Won't be held off scoresheet

Bergeron broke his mini two-game point drought with an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Two games may not seem like much of a "drought," but when you haven't gone three games without scoring all year it will certainly feel like it. Bergeron now has 57 points in 47 games, the tenth highest points-per-game ratio in the league.

