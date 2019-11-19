Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Won't play against Devils
Bergeron (lower body) wasn't present for warmups and is ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Coach Bruce Cassidy downplayed Bergeron's injury over the past weekend, saying if the team wasn't playing back-to-back games, the veteran center would've been fine. The 34-year-old will miss a second straight game, and he aims to get back into the fold Thursday against the Sabres. David Krejci is expected to center the top line in his place.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Unable to play Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nabs assist in rough collapse•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Power-play assist in loss•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: League's top line continues to rip•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Shreds Rangers with hat trick•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.