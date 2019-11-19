Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Won't play against Devils

Bergeron (lower body) wasn't present for warmups and is ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Coach Bruce Cassidy downplayed Bergeron's injury over the past weekend, saying if the team wasn't playing back-to-back games, the veteran center would've been fine. The 34-year-old will miss a second straight game, and he aims to get back into the fold Thursday against the Sabres. David Krejci is expected to center the top line in his place.