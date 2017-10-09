Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Won't play Monday
Bergeron (lower-body) won't play in Monday's home game against the Avalanche.
Given that Bergeron was considered a game-time decision for the contest, it's possible that he could return to action as soon as Wednesday at Colorado. Supporting that notion is that coach Bruce Cassidy noted Monday that Bergeron is day-to-day and will travel with the Bruins on their upcoming three-game road trip. With Bergeron still sidelined, look for Ryan Spooner to center Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak on Monday, with David Krejci working on a trio with youngsters Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...