Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Won't play Monday

Bergeron (lower-body) won't play in Monday's home game against the Avalanche.

Given that Bergeron was considered a game-time decision for the contest, it's possible that he could return to action as soon as Wednesday at Colorado. Supporting that notion is that coach Bruce Cassidy noted Monday that Bergeron is day-to-day and will travel with the Bruins on their upcoming three-game road trip. With Bergeron still sidelined, look for Ryan Spooner to center Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak on Monday, with David Krejci working on a trio with youngsters Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk.