Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Won't travel with team
Bergeron (groin) will not take part in the Bruins' preseason trip to China in order to focus on his recovery, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Bergeron also told reporters he was hoping to be available for Opening Night against Washington on Oct. 3. If the all-star center is unable to suit up, David Krejci would slot into a first-line role.
More News
