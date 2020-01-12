Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Yet another game winner
Bergeron scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Islanders.
It's Bergeron's fourth game-winning goal of the season and second in three games. He continues to score at a point-per-game pace (19 goals, 19 assists in 37 games), although this is just his third point in his last six outings. However, the Bruins have won three straight and Bergeron has been a big part of that. The guy is clutch, plain and simple.
