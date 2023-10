Brown was called up by Boston on Thursday, according to Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.

Brown was sent down to AHL Providence on Wednesday, so his stint in the minors was brief. He didn't even play a game with Providence before being recalled. With Boston in 2023-24, Brown has no points and nine hits in three contests. If he draws into the lineup Thursday versus Anaheim, it would likely be as a member of the fourth line.