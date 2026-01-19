Brown logged three assists in AHL Providence's 6-2 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Brown's offense isn't slowing down this season. He's up to 13 goals and 26 helpers over 36 appearances, putting him just seven points shy of matching his regular-season output from 56 contests last year. He's actually cooled off slightly with just one goal and four helpers over his last six outings. Brown doesn't yet appear to be in the mix for a call-up, but he's certainly done enough to receive consideration if the Bruins need a fourth-line forward.