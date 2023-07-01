Brown signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract with Boston on Saturday.
Brown registered 12 points, 44 PIM and 167 hits in 61 games between Philadelphia and Ottawa last season. He is projected to occupy a fourth-line role with the Bruins in 2023-24.
