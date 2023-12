Brown was reassigned to AHL Providence on Friday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Brown saw action in only two games since his recent recall Dec. 14, as he was a healthy scratch on three other occasions. Brown has one assist in 10 NHL games this season, while picking up a goal and an assist in six AHL contests before his recall. The Bruins called up Georgii Merkulov to take Brown's spot on the roster.