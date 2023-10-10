Brown was recalled from AHL Providence on Tuesday.
Brown earned four goals, eight assists and 167 hits in 61 games between Philadelphia and Ottawa last season. He is projected to start the 2023-24 campaign as a depth forward, but could see playing time on the fourth line eventually.
