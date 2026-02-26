Brown scored two goals in AHL Providence's 6-4 win over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Brown has officially established his new career high for points in an AHL season with 47. He's at 17 goals, 30 assists and a plus-32 rating for a Providence team that has been among the best in the AHL this season. The 33-year-old forward is likely to remain a veteran leader with the farm team for the remainder of 2025-26.